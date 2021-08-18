Cancel
TSA Extending The Transport Mask Mandate Into January 2022

By Steve Case
The TSA is extending the transport mask mandate for a second time. The current mask mandate was scheduled to expire on September 13, 2021. The truth is that only 59.4% of Americans are vaccinated for Covid. The simple fact is that we are going in the wrong direction in dealing with Covid. The chart above shows that we have actually gone backward, back in time to the first week in February, 2021. This happens to be the same week that airports and airlines began to enforce the mask mandate.

