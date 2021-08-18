Cellini Lodge Charitable Foundation Awards Scholarships

The Cellini Lodge #2206 and its Cellini Charitable Foundation recently announced the recipients of this year’s annual scholarship competition. All applicants were thanked for their participation and hailed at a Scholarship Program night on June 24. Special guest speaker for the event was New York State Grand Lodge President, F. Anthony Naccarato, who recognized the achievements of all present with their respective families. He and many others that night wished them all the best in their future endeavors. This year’s competition was steep in that each student had stellar accomplishments and GPAs, making the committee’s decision process to be that much more difficult.