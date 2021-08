First-year students at Texas A&M University-Commerce will enjoy a shared reading experience as they engage with the latest Book in Common for the 2021-22 academic year. Funded by the Office of the President, the Book in Common initiative is an ongoing study for A&M-Commerce freshmen that brings students together to learn in an environment that fosters discussion and reflection as they navigate their first year of college. Students will engage in deep and thought-provoking conversations as they read the book.