Chelsea’s history tells the tales of some of football’s most legendary strikers. The names Peter Osgood and Didier Drogba immediately come to mind, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Nevertheless, whilst the forwards’ careers contain stints at the west London club, the Blues’ accomplishments are also defined by the No. 9 that led the line during any given time. The Roman Abramovich era has seen mixed results in this regard. On one hand we have Drogba’s legendary header in the Champions League final; in the other palm is the fragile, failed stint of Spaniard Alvaro Morata.