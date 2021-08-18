Tidelands Health, Brookgreen Gardens offer COVID-19 vaccine clinic, free admission voucher for those vaccinated
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health and Brookgreen Gardens is offering an extra incentive for people to get vaccinated. The two have teamed up for a special COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25. No admission is needed to get the vaccine, and anyone can just walk in without an appointment and get the shot. It will be held at the Gardener’s Cottage Ticket and Information Center, just inside the Highway 17 main gates.www.wmbfnews.com
