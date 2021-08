Over the summer, the elusive street artist Bansky kept himself occupied by dotting the English countryside with new murals and artworks for quarantine-bound citizens to enjoy, but new reports have emerged that one of the murals has been defaced. The artist created fresh work in Cromer and King’s Lynn, Suffolk and Gorleston, Great Yarmouth — all in Norfolk in the U.K. Much of the work has been whimsical while also glancing at politics: a dancing couple, children sitting in a boat and a large seagull have been among the designs. However, the particular mural that was defaced depicted a rat sipping on a cocktail; Banksy frequently includes rats in his designs.