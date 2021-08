Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers Aug. 23-29. Recently, Variety featured an article about how the streaming boom of the past near-decade has changed TV compensation for actors. As the desire to attract A-listers such as Kate Winslet, Viola Davis, and Jeff Bridges grows, the money has become bigger than it already was. Outlets such as Apple TV+, Amazon, and Hulu have a lot to spend, and they want to maintain high visibility as the market becomes more competitive.