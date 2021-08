Question for Christine Flowers. Have you ever gone to work and been sexually harassed? Do you know what it is like to be at work trying to do your job and have a male co-worker touch you without your permission, make comments about your body or send you sexually suggestive photos or jokes? You maybe okay with “boys being boys” in the workplace but many women across the world are fed up of dealing with sexual harassment and men like Andrew Cuomo and Donald Trump.