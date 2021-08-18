Cancel
Florida State

Sheriff: Indiana man dies while diving in Florida Keys

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A 71-year-old Indiana man has died while diving in the waters off of the Florida Keys, officials said.

The body of Timothy Lee Jayne of Indianapolis, Indiana, was found Tuesday afternooon by a group of good Samaritan commercial divers. They were assiting in the search after Jayne went missing while diving from a private rental catamaran off Key West, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office said investitgators don’t know what led to Jayne’s issue in the water.

The divers brought his body to the surface, where he was put onto a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission boat and taken to a marina. They administered CPR, but he was pronounced dead just before 5:30 p.m., officials said.

Autopsy results were pending on Wednesday.

Schenectady, NYPosted by
The Associated Press

Funeral set for NY trooper who drowned on marine patrol

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (AP) — A funeral service will be held next week for a New York state trooper who drowned Sunday while on duty at a lake in the Adirondack Mountains. The service for Trooper James Monda is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at St. John the Evangelist Church in Schenectady, state police said. Visitation will be at the church the day before from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Firefighter who died while working Oregon fire identified

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (AP) — A firefighter who died Monday while battling a wildfire southeast of Eugene, Oregon has been identified as Frumencio Ruiz Carapia of Medford. Ruiz Carapia, 56, was working along the eastern edge of the Gales fire when he was struck by a falling tree, according to a news release Tuesday from Lane County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tom Speldrich.
Colorado StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Missing southern Colorado woman found in hidden grave

ALAMOSA, Colo. (AP) — A 21-year-old woman who went missing in early August has been found in a hidden grave in a remote area of southern Colorado. Cheyenne Goins, of Alamosa, was reported missing by her family Aug. 12, and her body was found in Alamosa County on Saturday. Her death was ruled a homicide, but investigators have not said how she was killed.

