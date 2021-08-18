Cancel
Wendy Osefo Tells Gizelle Bryant to Not Get Her A*s Whooped

By Amanda Anderson-Niles
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWendy Osefo believes Gizelle Bryant is being malicious. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Wendy Osefo isn’t happy Gizelle Bryant brought the cheating rumors about Eddie Osefo to the group. And before she did that, she and Robyn Dixon told Wendy she’s changed since last season. After Wendy was open about getting some work done on her body, they then said that she was wearing clothes that were very revealing. They also feel like her image as a professor has taken a backseat. However, Wendy doesn’t want to be put in a box. She stressed that successful women can be complex. She doesn’t have to be in professor mode all the time.

