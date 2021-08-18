Now Playing in Theaters: August 18-24
AILEY: Jamila Wignot directed this documentary profile of the dance pioneer, featuring a new production inspired by his life. (82 min, PG-13. Savoy) CAN YOU BRING IT: BILL T. JONES AND D-MAN IN THE WATERS: In 1989, Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company produced a searing dance piece in response to the AIDS crisis. Jones revisits the work with modern students in this documentary from Tom Hurwitz and Rosalynde LeBlanc Loo. (90 min, NR. Savoy)www.sevendaysvt.com
Comments / 0