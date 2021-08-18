Cancel
The creators of “What If?” describe Chadwick Boseman as “wonderful, super pro.”

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe creators of “What If?” describe Chadwick Boseman as “wonderful, super pro.”. With the debut of Marvel’s What If…? on Disney+ this week, another painful reminder of Chadwick Boseman’s death arrives. The late Black Panther actor’s final part is in Netflix’s new animated series, which reimagines iconic MCU moments. After...

CelebritiesInside the Magic

Chadwick Boseman Appearing in MULTIPLE Episodes of New Marvel Series

The late Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away in 2020 at the age of just 43 after a secret cancer battle. Boseman, best known for his role as T’Challa/Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe appeared in not only his standalone film Black Panther (2018), but Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Chadwick Boseman's Widow Simone Ledward Performs Powerful Rendition of 'I'll Be Seeing You' in His Honor

Simone Ledward Boseman's powerful rendition of "I'll Be Seeing You" at the "Stand Up to Cancer" event proved that her late husband's memory would live forever. American actor Chadwick Boseman's death as a result of Stage 3 colon cancer on August 28, 2020 shocked many fans. He was only 43 and had inspired many people with his talent and lifestyle. It was a death that came too soon.
Riverdale, GAMarietta Daily Journal

‘Superstar’ Whitney Houston, Chadwick Boseman in Marvel’s ‘What If …?”, Return to ‘Riverdale,’ Third Time in the ‘Kissing Booth’

ABC’s new Superstar docuseries opens with the late Whitney Houston in the spotlight. Marvel’s animated What If …? series features the late Chadwick Boseman’s final voice performance as T’Challa as you’ve never seen him before. Riverdale returns from a four-month hiatus. Netflix makes hearts flutter with the third and presumably final movie in The Kissing Booth rom-com series.
Movies/Film

‘What If…?’ Writer and Director Discuss Working with Chadwick Boseman on the Actor’s Last MCU Project

The Disney+ Marvel shows are already proving their significance in the wider MCU. The long-term implications of WandaVision and Loki are slowly revealing themselves, and are sure to become even clearer over time. Still, it seems pretty easy to dismiss Marvel’s What If…? as a minor work in the grand scheme of a decade-spanning cinematic universe. Not only is it the only animated entry so far, but literally focuses on hypothetical events, each occurring in isolated universes outside of the stories we’ve already seen tie together. But true fans know better than to instantly dismiss the importance of the show.
MoviesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Transforms Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther into Star-Lord and Turns the MCU Upside Down

Nothing’s ever set in stone in superhero fiction, and now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has, with Loki, fully introduced and embraced the concept of the multiverse, the ability to revive and/or retcon the past is easier than ever. It’s in that new MCU reality that What If…? makes its entrance, promising endless possibilities for alternate realities. Based on the long-running comics title of the same name, the studio’s latest Disney+ effort reimagines many of the franchise’s key events and characters in novel ways. In the process, it suggests the malleability of these popular sagas, while affording the studio the handy option of partaking in resurrection-style do-overs—which, in this case, occurs most poignantly via the final performance of Chadwick Boseman.
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

What to know about 'What If...?,' the Marvel series that features Chadwick Boseman's voice

What if the Marvel Cinematic Universe had an animated alternate reality?. That's the premise behind the new series "What If. . .?," which began streaming the first of its nine episodes on Disney Plus on Wednesday. It marks Marvel Studios' first foray into the world of animation, while taking inspiration from the classic "What If. . .?" comics that began in 1977. Those comics - and the show - use the power of the hypothetical, remixing classic story lines and taking Marvel characters to places even the most well-read fans wouldn't see coming.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

What If...?'s Chadwick Boseman episode is the kind of swing Marvel should be taking more often

In practice, the Disney+'s What If...? has been "a half-filled—or is it half-empty—cup," says Karen Han. "The two episodes neatly encapsulate both sides of the coin. The first, 'What If … Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?' posits a world in which Peggy Carter, Steve Rogers’ love interest, received the super-soldier serum instead of him. The resulting romp is fun—watching Peggy knock squads of Nazis on their asses will bring a tear to the eye of anyone who, like me, misses Agent Carter—but also feels curiously hollow. One of the issues plaguing the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been its dearth of female superheroes—only Captain Marvel and Black Widow have actually centered on female characters—and watching Peggy take Captain America’s place only highlights how few women have actually held the spotlight. The temporary nature of Peggy’s captaincy only makes it all more bittersweet....'What If … T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?' does a better job of making the series’ premise spark, as its more outlandish premise makes it feel more like a one-off comic than a throwaway episode. The second episode feels the kind of swing you should be taking when you can do anything with these beloved characters—with basically zero consequences. For instance, this episode turns Thanos into a sort of curmudgeonly good guy, as he’s been talked out of his Infinity War plans by T’Challa. It’s also a more interesting exploration of T’Challa’s character. As Charles Pulliam-Moore of io9 notes, in the comics, and to a certain extent the MCU, an inherent conflict in the character of T’Challa has been his responsibility as the leader of the nation of Wakanda versus his drive to explore the rest of the world. That manifests in a different way, here, as T’Challa is only now reckoning with his heritage and past. This T’Challa is allowed to be a little looser and more carefree, and the episode also acts as a bittersweet farewell to the character; unless Marvel decides to do what Disney did with Carrie Fisher and Peter Cushing in The Rise of Skywalker and Rogue One, this is the last time we’ll see (well, hear) Chadwick Boseman as the Black Panther....The question now is whether or not the series will keep trying to tell interesting stories, or whether it will capitulate to the same demands Marvel’s other Disney series have, swerving in a more boring direction to better fit into the larger MCU plan. A quick look at what’s in store suggests that things could go either way..."
MoviesComing Soon!

How Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy Influenced Marvel’s Avengers’ Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman and Black Panther will forever be tied together, given his iconic portrayal of the Wakanda king in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Crystal Dynamics was well aware of that creating the War for Wakanda DLC for Marvel’s Avengers, as Hannah MacLeod, the game’s writer, revealed in a recent interview with ComingSoon.
Moviesd23.com

Honoring Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy in Marvel Studios’ What If…?

In the second episode of Marvel Studios’ animated series What If…?, now streaming on Disney+, the late Chadwick Boseman reprises his role as T’Challa. The actor originated the role in the live-action feature film Captain America: Civil War (2016). He returned for Black Panther (2018), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019), but What If…? marks the first time Boseman voiced the character in an animated project. Sadly, it also marks the last time the actor got to bring T’Challa to life before his tragic passing last year.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

They got excited for Chadwick Boseman: fan reactions to episode 2 of What If …? on Disney +

New Wednesday, that is, the second episode of What If…? on the streaming service Disney+, which left us great easter eggs and interesting references. The fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe They have already seen and witnessed the last thing Chadwick Boseman did in the franchise, and that is why they left their feelings on social networks when they saw the episode.

