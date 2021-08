LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Public Relations) — The university has launched a vaccine incentive program to encourage students to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “Vaccines remain our best defense against this virus,” said UK President Eli Capilouto. “We want to reach — and exceed — an 80% vaccination rate among our university community. That’s another crucial component of our promise to make it easy to be safe on the University of Kentucky campus. We hope these incentives help us reach this important goal.”