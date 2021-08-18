Cancel
“Dreaming of Timbuctoo” in Middlebury Examines the History of Black Land Ownership in the Adirondacks

By Ken Picard
sevendaysvt
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many elements of history lie hidden amid family heirlooms. Katherine Butler Jones, a Black woman from Massachusetts, was going through some family documents more than two decades ago when she came upon the original marriage certificate of her great-great-grandparents. Familiar with Black history, Jones recognized the name of the minister...

