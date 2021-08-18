Cancel
Bisnonna Bakeshop Will Open Soon at Tysons Corner Center

By Alice Levitt
northernvirginiamag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet your handcrafted cannoli and other Italian pastries at the new bakery in early September. Why is Nicole Liberatore obsessed with cannoli? “Cannoli is that perfect combination of a crispy, crunchy shell and a smooth, creamy filling,” she says. “It’s really just the perfect bite.” And for the baker, who owns Bisnonna Bakeshop with her New Jersey-native husband, Dominick, that fixation has turned into a thriving business. Since late 2019, they’ve run Bisnonna (which means “great-grandmother” in Italian, a dedication to Nicole Liberatore’s own late bisnonna, Phyllis) out of their Annandale home, meeting customers in parking lots for deliveries. That setup is about to change. They’ll open their first storefront, inside Tysons Corner Center, in early September, says Nicole.

