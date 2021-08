Bandai Namco has revealed that an outfit from Tales of Arise will appear in The Idolmaster: Starlit Season as a costume. Players will have the opportunity to dress their idols up like Shionne from Tales of Arise through use of the costume. Several screenshots of the costume have been shared. However, more information as to when The Idolmaster: Starlit Season players will have access to the Tales of Arise costume through DLC was not provided. [Thanks, PlayStation!]