Packers announce trade with Giants

The Green Bay Packers have traded CB Josh Jackson to the New York Giants for CB Isaac Yiadom. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Wednesday. Yiadom (YEAH-dum) is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound, fourth-year player out of Boston College that was originally selected by the Denver Broncos in the third round (No. 99 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. After two seasons with the Broncos, he played for the New York Giants last season. Overall, Yiadom has played in 45 games with 19 starts, recording 100 tackles (70 solo), a half-sack, an interception, 12 passes defensed, a QB hit, a tackle for a loss and a forced fumble. In 2020, he set career highs in starts (10), tackles (45) and passes defensed (five). Yiadom will wear No. 24 for the Packers.