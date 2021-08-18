Minnesota law enforcement concerned as school buses hit the roads
With students heading back to the classroom full-time this fall and more school buses out on the road, law enforcement is worried about safety. Videos of vehicles driving through stop-arms and students nearly getting hit are not uncommon, but sometimes those stop-arm violations end in tragedy. In 2017, three 15-year-old Elk River School District students were struck by a pickup truck while they were crossing the road to their bus.www.duluthnewstribune.com
Comments / 0