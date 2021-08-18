Cancel
Recreate Kristin Cavallari’s Look in These Statement-Making Blue Light Glasses

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
Kristin Cavallari. Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

When we were young kids, we didn’t quite think of glasses as potential fashion statements. We just took them for what they were at their core: accessories that helped you see better. But now, we’re all about how glasses can change up your entire look. We sometimes wish we could wear glasses even when we don’t actually need them!

And that’s where blue light glasses come in. Technically, your eyes always deserve some kind of protection from all of the computer, phone and TV screens surrounding you, plus the sun itself. So even if your doctor says you don’t “need” glasses, you can still feel good about rocking a pair of these Peepers — and recreating Kristin Cavallari’s look while you’re at it!

Kristin Cavallari. Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

Get the Peepers by Peeperspecs Catalina Focus Oversized Blue Light Filtering Reading Glasses for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

Cavallari recently posted an Instagram Story with a selfie, wearing thick-framed, oversized black glasses and eating Van Leeuwen vegan mint cookies and cream ice cream — straight out of the container. What a vibe. We can always pick up ice cream at the corner store, but for the glasses, we had to do a little extra searching, and we’re so happy to have found this similar pair!

These blue light-filtering glasses are available with 0x magnification, making them perfect for if you don’t need glasses or if you wear contacts. You can also buy them as reading glasses though! They come in up to 3x magnification, and hey, you can always replace the lenses if you need something else!

These oversized glasses are made with clear, distortion-free lenses with a UV 400 protective coating, claiming to filter out 40% of the most harmful blue light and therefore reducing eye strain and fatigue. They also have a seven-layer anti-reflective coating to minimize glare! As for the frames, they have integrated nose pads as well as thin metal accents at the hinges for just a little bit of shine!

Whether you’re wearing these glasses all day long, just for work, just for reading or just for selfies eating ice cream out of a container, we don’t think you’ll regret buying them. They’re super affordable, and hey, they come in a cute tortoise frame too!

Not your style? Shop more from Peepers by Peeperspecs here and see more eyewear accessories here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

