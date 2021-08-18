Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

You've never had a 60-90 minute security line?

By Faz d. Hoo Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Consider yourself lucky. It's one of the reasons I treat a trip to IAD (over DCA) as a flight leg. In other words, to me a direct flight from IAD is equivalent from a 1-stop flight from DCA.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consider Yourself#Iad#Dca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Montana StatePosted by
Only In Montana

The Secret Park In Montana You’ve Never Heard Of But Need To Visit

Montana has 55 state parks, and each one has its own unique character. But while most Montanans flock to our most popular parks, there are still a few hidden gems out there that don’t draw the crowds. If you’re interested in learning more about local history, check out Clark’s Lookout State Park. It’s an interesting (and beautiful) place to spend an afternoon.
Toledo, OHfootballscoop.com

Photos: You've never seen a resume quite like this

Gene Rucker is heading into his second season as the head coach at Cardinal Stritch HS (Toledo, OH) and he got a resume in for a position with his program that is unlike anything you've ever seen. A young Toledo kid and fan of the Stritch football program named Isaiah...
Photography103.3 WKFR

The Best Photo of the Mackinac Bridge You’ve Never Seen

You've never seen the Mighty Mac like this. That sentence is two words too long to describe a Facebook post that turned a simple mistake into comedy gold. We've all had a bad day at work or made a simple, stupid, rookie mistake. How many times have you hit "send" on an email and then realized immediately you forgot to add the attachment? Some of us have jobs that allow those errors to go unnoticed. Jobs with a social media component are different- make a blunder and the internet will pounce on you and never let you live it down. So, the point is, we understand. These things happen- we've made plenty of these mistakes ourselves. That doesn't mean we're not going to point this one out.
Public Healthcrankyflier.com

A New Cranky Talk is Live – Flying After You’ve Had COVID

I’ve already written a lengthy piece on how airline and government rules are going to kill the recovery, but this time, I’ve made it personal. I mentioned here how I ended up getting a COVID breakthrough infection, and because of it, I had to cancel two trips. The first made perfect sense, but the second? That was entirely due to bad airline policy. Join me and Dave as we talk through my fun filled adventure trying to navigate flying after having COVID.
Skin CareNew York Post

The 5 ways your nails may reveal if you’ve had COVID

You could find out if you’ve previously had Covid by looking at your nails, experts suggest. A handful of strange changes in the finger and toe nails have been documented over the course of the pandemic. Experts say nails are similar to the skin in that they can give clues...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Only In New Orleans

Playfully Delicious, You’ve Never Had A Sandwich Like The Ones At Turkey And The Wolf In New Orleans

Sandwich lovers, this one’s for you. Sure, New Orleans is known for po’boys, but let’s take a moment to appreciate where it all began: the sandwich. For some reason, sandwiches just taste better when someone else makes them. There’s one place in New Orleans that’s serving up some of the best sandwiches in town, and […] The post Playfully Delicious, You’ve Never Had A Sandwich Like The Ones At Turkey And The Wolf In New Orleans appeared first on Only In Your State.
InternetPosted by
Ladders

11 subject lines that will get a person you’ve never met to open your email

When you email someone for the first time, you’re going to have to have a great email subject line to get them to open it. Don’t feel bad if you’re not sure where to start. Some people have built entire careers around getting strangers to open emails. For a professional introduction, we’ll help you make contact with the recipient with these 11 example subject lines.
Video GamesDestructoid

Is there a room in Hades you never want to run into again? I’ve got one

The “Witches Circle” in Asphodel isn’t *really* the worst encounter in Hades, but I’d ditch it. Thanks to the recent PlayStation and Xbox ports of Hades, I’ve rediscovered Supergiant’s underworld action game and gotten hooked all over again with its superb hack-and-slash combat, well-paced sense of character ability progression, and thoughtful story roll-out.
Travellonelyplanet.com

The best national parks in Michigan you've probably never heard of

Michigan's handful of national parks may not roll off the tongue like some of the more famous parks of the American West – in fact, Isle Royale National Park is one of the US's least visited patches of preservation - but those who head north for nature are rewarded with rugged quiet, pristine wilderness and decidedly fewer crowds.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Wait, You’ve Never Heard of (Di)vision? | Highsnobiety

"The Wave" is a series spotlighting the cutting edge brands we’ve got our eye on and who are redefining our world. A fresh celebration of what comes next, from us to you. I first crossed direct paths with (Di)vision in 2019. Back then, I met with the brand’s co-founder Simon Wick in Copenhagen between shows at the city’s bi-annual fashion week. Outside of a local cafe, Wick ​— who founded the brand with his sister Nanna — pulled up with model and artist Anton Thiemke and Kasper Nielsen, founder of jewelry brand HANREJ who showed off the new tattoos they inked each other with a few days prior. Sarah Dahl and Nina Marker, both models themselves and partners of Wick and Thiemke, joined shortly after.
Public Healthsportswar.com

I prefer to remember .19% is the percentage of people in the USA who’ve

Died from covid since it came here 1 1/2 years ago & that includes all the people who were really old or had co-morbidity. If you’re young and/or healthy your odds are pretty good that you won’t become one of the bottom 20% of the bottom 1%. Plus, while I don’t have the stats, I’m guessing those that caught it earlier had less of a survival rate that those who caught it more recently because we have better therapeutics now, even though most who get it just need time to recover.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Experts

COVID is sneaky. One of the first and biggest challenges for experts trying to get a handle on the virus was that many infected people had no symptoms, or vague ones. That hasn't changed. You might contract COVID and not realize it at all, or you might not realize it until long-term symptoms appear. There are some signs of COVID that have been commonly reported and may be easily confused for other illnesses or physical issues. They deserve a spot on your radar—and a call to your doctor if they surface. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
sportswar.com

I think our average age of attendance just got a lot younger

Anyone having issues downloading FB tickets to Wallet on an iphone6? ** -- Hoodaddy22 08/22/2021 11:36AM. I think our average age of attendance just got a lot younger ** -- 757 08/22/2021 12:57PM. As a 71 year old Tech Nerd, I take offense at the idea that we are behind...
Religion21ninety.com

I'm Rooting For You, Sis! In The Next 30-90 Days, You'll Be Celebrating A Milestone You've Been Praying For

Life was normal almost two years ago, before the pandemic came in and interrupted our lives. A lot of us have been dealing with excess worry, mental health ups and downs, and even the spirit of confusion when it comes to our faith in the things we can't see. If God showed you the finish line during the storm, you'll be focused on the finish line instead of the assignment. The assignment will get you to the finish line, but the race will only increase you to another level. The journey doesn't stop, it just keeps getting better overtime.

Comments / 0

Community Policy