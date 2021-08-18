Sure during holidays
I make extra allowance when traveling during busy holiday periods, or if it is a flight that would be disastrous to miss (like internationally). But all my memories of super-long security lines were during holiday travel. I fly mostly out of IAD and sometimes DCA. People who only fly a few times a year are almost always only flying during the absolute busiest peak periods (math). Thus most people's memories of security lines are long because the last 3 flights they took were at Christmas.virginia.sportswar.com
Comments / 0