Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Sure during holidays

By Toolie92 Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

I make extra allowance when traveling during busy holiday periods, or if it is a flight that would be disastrous to miss (like internationally). But all my memories of super-long security lines were during holiday travel. I fly mostly out of IAD and sometimes DCA. People who only fly a few times a year are almost always only flying during the absolute busiest peak periods (math). Thus most people's memories of security lines are long because the last 3 flights they took were at Christmas.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Iad#Dca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Kidsdistrictchronicles.com

Five ideas to keep those bored kids busy during the summer holidays

NEED inspiration for keeping the kids busy over the summer holidays? You’re not alone. A survey this week revealed 60 per cent of parents have run out of ideas – and the lousy weather isn’t helping. So why not try these five experiments conjured up by twin TV doctors Chris...
Attleboro, MASun Chronicle

Holiday fair season is coming

The Sun Chronicle will publish its guide to church and nonprofit holiday fairs in September. The guide is being compiled in cooperation with the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative. If you are not on the collaborative’s list and would like to be included in our guide, email your information to kross@thesunchronicle.com by Aug. 31. Include the name of your event, the date, time, location, and a brief summary of what will be offered. Items are subject to editing.
Relationshipsgetmarketreport.com

15 challenges parents face during the summer holidays – digitalhub

Millions of parents claim they have already ‘run out’ of ways to keep the kids entertained over the summer holidays – despite being just halfway through the break. A study of 1,000 mums and dads of school-aged children found two thirds struggle to find ways to occupy their youngsters during the break, with four in 10 already out of inspiration.
Lifestylesportswar.com

Yes, I've been and it's AWESOME!

There are limited places to stay on Jost Van Dyke (population under 500), but if you can plan ahead and book something, it's really neat to stay on the island. There are 10 or so restaurants and bars, with Soggy Dollar being the most famous. If you're not staying on...
Worldtourismnewslive.com

More tourists to Munnar: Large crowds are likely during the Onam holidays

The number of trips to Munnar during the holidays is increasing exponentially. Lots of visitors came on Saturdays and Sundays. More crowd was noted in Mattupetty, Kundala, Anairangal, and Echo Point under the Electricity Board. The number of tourists increased in Rajamalai and Flower Garden under the control of the Forest Department. The number of visitors from outside the state is low. But more people began to arrive from other districts.
TravelPosted by
SPY

Work from Paradise: The Professional’s Travel Guide to the Best Resort Packages

COVID-19 changed the travel world in countless ways. Some alterations will fade faster, like quarantines and resort lockdowns, while others will linger in some form, including hand sanitizer and face mask use, for quite some time. Still, a few more welcome additions show no signs of going anywhere — such as the idea of working from paradise. As infections increased during the height of the pandemic, major cities shut down and for those who could, working from home became commonplace. Free-wheeling professionals of means discovered they could escape hot zones while knocking down banker’s hours just about anywhere they chose. As...
Traveltravelexperta.com

Planning For A Romantic Getaway? Here Are The 7 Must Do’s

Planning a romantic getaway can be an exciting and rewarding experience. Planning for it, however, is not always easy! Planning for a vacation isn’t something one usually does on the fly. Planning will help to make your trip more enjoyable and less stressful. For all of you lovers out there who are planning or considering planning a romantic getaway, here are some helpful tips that should be on your list if you want to have the best time possible.
Lifestyleroyalcaribbeanblog.com

Best things to do on Royal Caribbean while there is limited capacity onboard

An unintentional benefit for anyone that goes on a cruise during Royal Caribbean's restart process is significantly less passengers onboard, which means lines are pretty much non-existent. Having short or non-existent lines is not just a nice experience in general, it opens up new opportunities for experiences and things to...
Public Healthtravelawaits.com

Several Airlines Now Banning Cloth Face Coverings During Flights

TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Some airlines are changing their policies on what constitutes an acceptable face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on its flights. Finland’s largest airline, Finnair, recently announced that...
PetsPosted by
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
Lifestylekennythepirate.com

Video: Guests Evacuated from Disney’s Polynesian Resort

Guests were evacuated from Disney’s Polynesian Resort. Get the full story below. Located at Disney’s Polynesian Resort, ‘Ohana is one of the most popular restaurants on property. From the characters and location to the food and atmosphere, this restaurant books up quickly. ‘Ohana has been at the forefront of a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy