Sure during holidays

COVID-19 changed the travel world in countless ways. Some alterations will fade faster, like quarantines and resort lockdowns, while others will linger in some form, including hand sanitizer and face mask use, for quite some time. Still, a few more welcome additions show no signs of going anywhere — such as the idea of working from paradise. As infections increased during the height of the pandemic, major cities shut down and for those who could, working from home became commonplace. Free-wheeling professionals of means discovered they could escape hot zones while knocking down banker’s hours just about anywhere they chose. As...