Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Essential Oils, Why we love!

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 6 days ago

It’s truly easier than ever to get started with essential oils, or any Young Living product that you’ve seen me share about! I frequently get messages from those of you that are curious about trying something that I’ve shared, but are not quite ready to invest in an entire kit of essential oils… Or maybe you want to try something other than oils, or something that doesn’t come in a kit. I am SO beyond excited to let you know that all of that has changed! You can now order anything you want, right from my link, without needing to purchase a starter kit!

plano.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
61K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Essential Oils#Young Living#Skincare#Tox#Bloom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
Related
TrendHunter.com

Essential Oil-Infused Scouring Powders

Scouring powders are a well-known household cleaning product that usually consists of an abrasive powder mixed with dry soap or detergent, soda, even bleach in some cases—but in the context of the eco-conscious, clean ingredient-forward contemporary context—is it possible to have an effective natural scouring powder? For AspenClean, this is possible.
HealthMindBodyGreen

These Essential Oils Are The Best For Boosting Mood, New Research Finds

Aside from simply smelling nice, essential oils have long been thought to come with a number of therapeutic brain benefits (hence the name "aromatherapy"). But what are they, exactly—and which scents hold the most of them? That's what researchers from Monash University in Australia recently looked into, and their illuminating findings were just published in the journal Neurochemistry International. Here's what the study showed.
Beauty & Fashionkulturehub.com

A small obsession: Why do we love miniature things?

From microscopic ponies to miniature games like baccarat, society is obsessed with all things miniature. We connect cuteness to size, and the smaller something is, the higher the chances that it will be deemed sweet or cute. So why are we obsessed with everything small? The fashion, marketing, and design industry all use miniatures in one way or another, and the public seems to love it.
Skin CarePosted by
Medical Daily

15 Best Deodorants For Sweaty, Smelly, Sensitive Skin

Sweating is a natural process that our bodies constantly go through to regulate its temperature. A sign of a healthy and normal body, sweating helps us release heat, especially when temperatures start rising. Unfortunately, sweating also has less-lovely secondary effects, which often include sticky skin, armpit stains and *gasp* body odor.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Fitnessgentside.co.uk

Man stopped showering, this is what happened to his body

James Hamblin, a journalist working in The Atlantic, decided to try out a rather unique experiment for his newspaper. He committed to forgo daily showers to see how his body would react. His experiment. Instead of jumping right into the experiment, he took it one step at a time. Initially,...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Experts

COVID is sneaky. One of the first and biggest challenges for experts trying to get a handle on the virus was that many infected people had no symptoms, or vague ones. That hasn't changed. You might contract COVID and not realize it at all, or you might not realize it until long-term symptoms appear. There are some signs of COVID that have been commonly reported and may be easily confused for other illnesses or physical issues. They deserve a spot on your radar—and a call to your doctor if they surface. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Vitamin D and COVID-19: What you need to know

Several recent studies have found that vitamin D supplements may help protect against COVID-19. For example, in a study at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, researchers found that patients with low vitamin D levels who are hospitalized for COVID-19 may have a lower risk of dying or requiring mechanical ventilation if they receive vitamin D supplementation of at least 1,000 units weekly.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If Your Legs Feel Like This, Have Your Heart Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, and one of the greatest threats to your health. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart failure is behind one in every four fatalities in the U.S., causing a death every 36 seconds. And while heart attacks may have a reputation for being sudden, random, and unavoidable, that couldn't be further from the truth. Heart attacks are usually the result of chronic heart conditions that build slowly over time, and your chances of having one can be lessened with early health interventions.
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
Skin CarePosted by
Woman's World

3 Natural Oils That Will Banish Wrinkles, Brighten Dark Circles, and Give You Glowing Skin

Want to reap the benefits of pricey oil-infused anti-aging creams and products for skin? Then go straight to the source. Anti-aging skin products often contain potentially toxic chemicals like parabens and artificial fragrances, but you don’t need all that to get a glowing, smooth complexion. You can find the best skin healing ingredients right in nature, and there are a few products out there that preserve their purity so that you’re getting all the good stuff without the extra. Check out our recommendations below.
Animalshoustonpettalk.com

Cats Love Boxes: Why?

Cats of all sizes seem to love boxes. Boxes must create some gravitational pull that we mere humans are unaware of. Big cats, like tigers and lions, are not immune to the magic of a box, and we have almost certainly all seen our own cats gravitate to any box we have, and the size of the box does not seem important to the cat. As a matter of fact, often, the laws of physics do not seem to apply as we watch our feline friends melt into a box seemingly much too small for their bodies.
Mental HealthScience Focus

Schadenfreude: A psychologist explains why we love to see others fail

Schadenfreude, the experience of pleasure at the misfortune of others, is a very common emotion. It may seem mean-spirited, vindictive even, but if you have ever felt guilt about the satisfaction you experienced when someone else messed up, don’t be too hard on yourself. Schadenfreude is the result of several deeply-ingrained processes that the human brain spent millions of years evolving.

Comments / 0

Community Policy