U.S.-Based FiteBac Presents in Germany for First Time at International Dental Show, IDS 2021, to Feature New Antimicrobial Additives for Dental Restorative Materials

Times Union
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLOGNE, Germany (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. The Marietta, GA-based biotech company, FiteBac, announced it will present its new antimicrobial technology at the International Dental Show, IDS 2021, from September 22-25 in Cologne, Germany. Global dental manufacturers will be able to license the technology as an antimicrobial additive, which is already present in multiple FDA-cleared dental devices, for a superior approach to dentistry with antimicrobial protection.

#Antimicrobial#U S#Additives#Fitebac Presents#Cologne#Prweb#Ga#Fitebac Technology#Fitebac Com
