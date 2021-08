Google Nest Cam (battery) review: The camera for anywhere around the home. It may be surprising to learn that Google has been in the home security business for quite some time. In fact, the original Nest Cam was first launched in 2014, long before any of us had an inkling that Google Assistant would become the brains behind the operation of the smart home. That’s a pretty long time when you think about it, and the company has gone on to release many more cameras — some of which were well-received by users and critics.