Jack Morris suspended for using accent to describe Shohei Ohtani

By Michael Rand
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Morris, the former Twins great and ex-Twins broadcaster now working as a Tigers TV analyst, drew sharp rebukes Tuesday for describing an impending Shohei Ohtani at bat with what sounded to many like an Asian accent. A clip of the broadcast made the rounds on social media, and Morris...

www.startribune.com

