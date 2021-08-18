Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Diamondbacks' Tyler Clippard: Picks up save Tuesday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Clippard registered the save Tuesday against the Phillies after allowing one run on one hit and one walk while fanning one. He also tossed a wild pitch. Clippard needed 20 pitches (10 strikes) and gave up a run before closing the door on the Phillies en route to picking up his third save of the season. The veteran reliever owns a 2.70 ERA on the campaign, but his recent performances have not been very dominant. He has allowed runs in three of his last four appearances.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Clippard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks#Phillies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Padres aim to pick up steam in opener vs. Diamondbacks

The San Diego Padres are reaching that point of the season where it might be more important to worry about the teams behind them in the National League standings than the ones in front of them. The Padres are eight games behind the first-place San Francisco Giants in the National...
MLBAlliance Review

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks odds, picks and prediction

The Arizona Diamondbacks (35-80) host the San Diego Padres (66-50) Thursday for the opener of their four-game series at Chase Field with the first pitch scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Padres vs. Diamondbacksodds with MLB picks and predictions. San Diego had its four-game win...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Arizona Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert joins Ted, Bumpus, and Bobo in no-hitter club

Tyler Gilbert was not supposed to be here. The Arizona Diamondbacks rookie was making his first major league start, having been converted back to a starting role in the minors this season. As he had fired all of 3.2 innings before Saturday’s outing, and had not thrown more than 32 pitches in any of his appearances with the Diamondbacks, there was no reason to expect that he would pitch deep into the game.
MLBkjzz.org

Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert Throws No-Hitter In First Career MLB Start

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Tyler Gilbert threw a no-hitter on Saturday night in his first career major league start. Gilbert’s outing is the third nine-inning no-hitter in franchise history, the last coming in 2010. It is also the eighth no-hit game this MLB season, the most in a single season since 1900.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Expected to start Tuesday

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Walker got "a little bit of a blow" when he was held out of the starting lineup for two games over the weekend, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. The manager expects Walker to start Tuesday against the Phillies. Walker was held out of...
AZFamily

Diamondbacks Tyler Gilbert named National League Player of the Week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Tyler Gilbert has been named the National League Player of the Week after throwing a no-hitter in his first career start. The achievement has not been done since 1953, when Bob Holloman also accomplished the same feat with the St. Louis Browns. MLB...
MLByourvalley.net

Arizona-Pittsburgh Runs

Pirates third. Michael Chavis homers to center field. Ke'Bryan Hayes triples to deep right field. Bryan Reynolds out on a sacrifice fly to left field to David Peralta. Ke'Bryan Hayes scores. Colin Moran strikes out swinging. Jacob Stallings grounds out to third base, Asdrubal Cabrera to Pavin Smith. 2 runs,...
MLBazsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks 2, Pirates 4: Fatality

Record: 42-85. Pace: 54-108. Change on 2004: +3. The first inning looked as if we could be in for dueling Madduxes. The Pirates starter came out and retired the Diamondbacks in order, needing just nine pitches. Madison Bumgarner then said... Well, you’ll find out what he said later, and retired the home team in order, on a mere six pitches. I was looking forward to this being the first full contest for the Diamondbacks completed in under two hours, for over 13 years. The last such, coincidentally, was also against the Pirates: this crisp game from August 2008 took just an hour and fifty-five minutes. That was largely because each side needed only 103 pitches: or, as the 2021 D-backs rotation calls it, “A decent four innings.”
MLBchatsports.com

KC Royals: Why this player should be moved this winter

(Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports) Nearly two years have passed since the KC Royals sent cash to the Yankees for Ryan McBroom, a first baseman-outfielder with promising power but absolutely no major league experience. He’s had his big league chances with the Royals—they’ve put him on the active roster several times—but hasn’t been able to stick with the big club.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Rays place Nelson Cruz on COVID-19 injured list

The Rays have placed designated hitter Nelson Cruz on the COVID-19 injured list, the team announced. Right-hander Chris Mazza has been recalled from Triple-A Durham to take his active roster spot. The team hasn’t announced whether Cruz tested positive for the virus or has simply been experiencing symptoms. Cruz was...
MLBnumberfire.com

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill (undisclosed) scratched Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill has been scratched from Tuesday's lineup against left-hander Steven Brault and the Pittsburgh Pirates for undisclosed reasons. O'Neill was initially lined up to play left field and hit fifth. Dylan Carlson is now in left field and Tommy Edman is in right, with Edmundo Sosa added to the lineup to play second base and hit eighth. Yadier Molina is now hitting fifth, a spot higher than before.
MLBnumberfire.com

Tyler Wade sitting for Yankees Tuesday

New York Yankees infielder Tyler Wade is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Wade is being replaced at third base by Rougned Odor against Royals starter Daniel Lynch. In 91 plate appearances this season, Wade has a .247 batting average with a...
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Andrew Chafin: Picks up first save

Chafin snagged his first save of the season Tuesday night, striking out one in a scoreless inning of work to wrap up a 4-3 victory over Cleveland. Summoned to protect a one-run lead in extra innings with a ghost runner behind him, Chafin needed just seven pitches to emerge from the high-leverage spot with his first save of the season. The self-described "failed starter" has been pretty dang successful since moving from the Cubs to the Athletics, as he has yet to allow a run or walk a batter in seven appearances with Oakland this season.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Slated to start Saturday

Gilbert will start Saturday's game against the Padres, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports. Gilbert joined the major-league club in early August, and he's struck out five in 3.2 scoreless innings across three relief appearances. The southpaw worked mainly as a starter at Triple-A Reno to begin the year, so he should be able to handle a normal workload in his first major-league start.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Alex Colome: Picks up another save

Colome earned the save over the White Sox on Tuesday by pitching a perfect ninth inning. Colome didn't collect any strikeouts in the outing, but he mowed down Chicago in order on only 10 pitches in the ninth inning. Prior to August, the right-hander was almost entirely off fantasy radars, posting a 4.70 ERA and 1.49 WHIP while notching only two saves and five holds. He has turned things around dramatically this month, however, going 4-for-4 in save attempts while holding opponents scoreless over 4.1 innings covering five appearances. He is suddenly worth a pickup for fantasy managers in need of saves.

Comments / 1

Community Policy