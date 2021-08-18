Diamondbacks' Tyler Clippard: Picks up save Tuesday
Clippard registered the save Tuesday against the Phillies after allowing one run on one hit and one walk while fanning one. He also tossed a wild pitch. Clippard needed 20 pitches (10 strikes) and gave up a run before closing the door on the Phillies en route to picking up his third save of the season. The veteran reliever owns a 2.70 ERA on the campaign, but his recent performances have not been very dominant. He has allowed runs in three of his last four appearances.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 1