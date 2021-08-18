Retired educators launch petition to mandate school vaccination

No matter where you stand on whether there should be mask or vaccine mandates you should ask yourself why are the “officials” talking about one and not the other?. The Detroit News reported that the Michigan Board of Education voted 5-2 in favor of a resolution supporting that local school districts could make their own decision on whether their district's students and adults were mandated to wear masks in school. They stated that the districts should make “scientifically informed decisions" including "mandates for universal masking". Where exactly would they get that science?