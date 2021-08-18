Retired educators launch petition to mandate school vaccination
Two retired Windsor educators are petitioning the province to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for anyone returning to schools in person this September. In a petition on the change.org website, Rino and Mary Licata, who have four school-aged grandchildren too young to be vaccinated, ask that only vaccinated staff and high school students attend school in person, save for those with a medical or religious exemption.www.healthing.ca
