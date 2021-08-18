Cancel
NFL

Why Thursday will be such a big night for Patriots TE Devin Asiasi

By Ryan Hannable
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 6 days ago

New England Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi figures to be the lone active player at his position Thursday night against the Eagles. Read more at WEEI.com.

WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

