Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Tips for self-advocating in crucial situations

Posted by 
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelf-advocacy expert Heather Hansen talks about lessons to be gleaned from her new book "Advocate to Win."

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Advocacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Lifestylekingsvillerecord.com

5 simple and effective self-care tips

(BPT) - When we have a self-care routine that actually works, we feel better, and it shows. Longtime actress and model Brooke Shields reveals her simple yet effective tricks to effortless beauty and wellness that will have anyone feeling model ready. See below for Brooke’s tips, from how she protects her smile, to skincare tricks, to her go-to superfoods, that will automatically up your beauty routine without breaking the bank.
Healththepostathens.com

Self-care tips to soothe the college student soul

By setting aside time each day and sticking to a schedule that caters specifically to your needs, your mental, physical and social health will perform at its peak. Take care of yourself, you can be the best version you can possibly be everyday, as long as you set aside time to support yourself and your health. Here are nine activities to add to your self-care schedule:
Mental Healthdistrictchronicles.com

Britney Spears’ dad says ‘star’s addiction & mental health problems were far worse than public realized’, in court docs

BRITNEY Spears’ father has kept the true depths of his superstar daughter’s mental health and drug addiction problems secret, court documents have revealed. Jaime Spears has claimed that “highly confidential” information about Britney’s mental state is far worse than the public realized. 2. Britney’s dad Jamie said he has kept...
Kidsnymetroparents.com

7 Tips from an Occupational Therapist on Teaching Kids Basic Self-Care Skills

An occupational therapist shares some tricks of the trade for helping kids master age-appropriate self-care tasks like dressing themselves, using zippers and buttons, tying their own shoes, and using a knife and fork. Another mom sat across from me, both of us perched on the child-sized chairs of my occupational...
Mental HealthEverydayHealth.com

7 Tips for Showing Yourself Some Self-Compassion

Self-compassion is something we should be practicing every day, but the reality is that a lot of people struggle even to define what it means. That’s according to Steven Hickman, PsyD, a clinical psychologist and the founding director of the UC San Diego Center for Mindfulness at UC San Diego School of Medicine.
YogaCrookston Daily Times

Hospice of the Red River Valley: What is Self-care? Tips for Practicing Self-care

“When you discover something that nourishes your soul and brings you joy, care enough about yourself to make room for it in your life.” – Jean Bolen. Self-care describes anything you do to keep yourself healthy. It’s a broad term that covers many aspects of a person’s life, including physical, mental, emotional, spiritual and social well-being.
YogaWoodlands Online& LLC

Important Self-Care Tips For Seniors

Self-care for seniors is an essential concept that has been of concern these days. With the increase in depression cases among older adults, some activities have been put in place to take care of their emotional, physical, and mental health. So, seniors are encouraged to seek help from mental health professionals.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If Your Legs Feel Like This, Have Your Heart Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, and one of the greatest threats to your health. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart failure is behind one in every four fatalities in the U.S., causing a death every 36 seconds. And while heart attacks may have a reputation for being sudden, random, and unavoidable, that couldn't be further from the truth. Heart attacks are usually the result of chronic heart conditions that build slowly over time, and your chances of having one can be lessened with early health interventions.
CancerPosted by
The Independent

Woman, 27, who ignored cancerous mole and is now terminally ill urges others to get skin checked

A 27-year-old who is terminally ill with melanoma has shared a photo of the cancerous mole that led to her diagnosis while urging her TikTok followers to have their skin checked.Kassidy Pierson, who goes by the username @ohhkayypee on TikTok, often uses her account to update her followers on her health journey and to share details about the skin cancer that she has battled for more than six years.When Pierson was 21, she was diagnosed with stage three cancer after a mole on her thigh was biopsied and found to be melanoma, a less common but more dangerous skin...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

COVID vaccines kill? A Second Look At Scary VAERS Reports

COVID-19 vaccination has been linked to a collection of severe side effects. Many cases of anaphylaxis, myocarditis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, blood-clotting disorders and even Bell's palsy have been reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) since the first shot was approved last December. Predictably, these self-reported incidents have provided ample fodder to activist groups and skeptics working to scare people away from effective and very safe immunizations for COVID-19.
Healthpowerofpositivity.com

9 Types of People Who Will Rob Your Happiness

As a child, did your parents or grandparents ever tell you to watch the crowd you run with at school? Have you ever got a bag of apples at the grocery store, and one of them had some decay on the outside of it? If you don’t remove this apple from the rest of them, it won’t be long until the toxins rub off onto the other apples, and it will destroy the whole bunch.
Public HealthPosted by
The Charleston Press

Two adult vaccine hesitant brothers die of Covid-19 the same day, their fully vaccinated elderly mother suffers only mild symptoms

The Covid-19 situation in the past few weeks has been nothing but intense as the numbers are on the rise across the country and everyone blames the Delta variant. What is even more alarming is the fact that the hospitals are running out of ICU beds to accommodate the Covid-19 patients and this situation is especially taking hit among the states with lower vaccination rates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy