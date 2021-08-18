Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daytona Beach, FL

‘You will never be forgotten’: Central Florida agencies react to death of officer Jason Raynor

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JlbFs_0bVHk6cj00

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — There was outpouring of grief and support by Central Florida law enforcement agencies and other institutions after news broke that Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor had died after being shot in the head in June.

Raynor passed away at 8:09 p.m. Tuesday at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach with his family by his side, the police department said.

A Volusia County dispatcher honored Raynor after his death as well. Hear the call below:

See the reactions below:

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
8K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Volusia County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Titusville, FL
City
Kissimmee, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Volusia County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Park Police#Peace Officer#Kpd#Daytonabchpd#Kissimmeepolice#Chiefjakari#Leo#Sheriffchitwood#Daytona International#Deland Police Department#Daytona Beach Pd#Chiefdelandpd#Fhporlando#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Florida StatePosted by
WDBO

Coronavirus: Orange County latest Florida school district to require masks

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another Florida school district has implemented a mask mandate for students and staff members. Officials from Orange County Public Schools, which covers much of the Orlando metropolitan area, made the decision in a Tuesday night meeting. The board decided that the policy will go into effect next week, WFTV reported. Medical exemptions will be honored, however.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
WDBO

Oklahoma man charged in assault on AP photographer on Jan. 6

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Oklahoma man seen on video pushing an Associated Press photographer over a wall outside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot has been arrested, authorities said Tuesday. Benjamen Scott Burlew of Miami, Oklahoma, is the second person to be charged with attacking photographer John Minchillo,...
Indiana StatePosted by
WDBO

Indiana man survives grizzly attack in Alaskan national park

An Indiana man is recovering after being attacked by a bear at Denali National Park and Preserve, park officials said. In a news release, the 55-year-old man, who was not identified, was in stable condition in a Fairbanks hospital. According to the National Park Service, the man was hiking alone...
Texas StatePosted by
WDBO

15-year-old deaf dog rescued from Texas storm drain

ARLINGTON, Texas — Zoey had quite the weekend. The 15-year-old lab mix gave owners Andrea and Brennan Tankersley a scare when she vanished Thursday night after slipping through a gate in the family of five’s Arlington, Texas, backyard. By Saturday night, a two-day search ended joyously after a more than...

Comments / 1

Community Policy