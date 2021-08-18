GoFundMe Started for Former Restaurant Owner

When he owned a restaurant in Barnegat Township, Jon Serpico did much more than feed customers. He generously provided hot meals for public works employees and police officers when working around the clock during a snowstorm. And pizza was always on the house when the Barnegat PBA held meetings in a second-floor room at Serpico’s, which was located at 696 East Bay Ave. and is now the home of the East Bay Italian Grille.