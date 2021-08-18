Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barnegat Township, NJ

GoFundMe Started for Former Restaurant Owner

By Eric Englund
thesandpaper.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen he owned a restaurant in Barnegat Township, Jon Serpico did much more than feed customers. He generously provided hot meals for public works employees and police officers when working around the clock during a snowstorm. And pizza was always on the house when the Barnegat PBA held meetings in a second-floor room at Serpico’s, which was located at 696 East Bay Ave. and is now the home of the East Bay Italian Grille.

www.thesandpaper.net

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Barnegat Township, NJ
Barnegat Township, NJ
Food & Drinks
Barnegat Township, NJ
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Youth Sports#Food Drink#Charity#Pba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House approves John Lewis voting rights measure

The House approved the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on Tuesday in a party-line vote, kicking the legislation to the Senate — where it faces longer odds of passage. The bill was approved 219-212, with zero Republicans voting for it. “Nothing is more fundamental to our democracy than...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker on Tuesday filed paperwork to enter the U.S. Senate race in Georgia after months of speculation, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. The 59-year-old Walker joins the race with high name recognition, known for winning a Heisman Trophy in...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...
MusicNBC News

Charlie Watts, drummer for the Rolling Stones, dies at 80

Charlie Watts, the unflappable Rolling Stones drummer who anchored rock's ageless wonders, died in a London hospital Tuesday, just weeks after bowing out of the group's upcoming tour. He was 80. “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," his publicist, Bernard Doherty,...

Comments / 8

Community Policy