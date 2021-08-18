How to Switch Apple ID / iCloud Account on iPhone & iPad

Most people think that 2TB is the maximum iCloud Storage capacity plan size, but it turns out that by stacking the iCloud 2TB plan with Apple One Premier, you can get 4TB of iCloud Storage. If you have a ton of Apple devices, with a ton of data, you might be interested in getting the whopping 4TB of storage capacity for all of your device backups, photos, data, and more, particularly if the 2TB is running short and you’re tired of freeing up iCloud storage capacity. And yes, it’s accessible from iPhone, iPad, or Mac. And as an added bonus, the Apple One Premier subscription includes Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple News+, and Workouts on Apple Watch.