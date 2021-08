Over a week ago, we mentioned the Fossil Gen 6 would offer way more and faster wearable performance. It is an obvious follow-up to the Fossil Gen 5. The next-gen Fossil Gen is expected to be available soon. Official launch may happen in a few weeks and we’ll get to see it with the new Wear OS. This is probably the first new WearOS watch after the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Image renders and features have surfaced online and maybe we already know everything there is to know about the upcoming smartwatch.