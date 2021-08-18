Painting with John: Season Two; HBO Renews for John Lurie Series

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We’ve got a good bit to talk about leading into the August 15 episode here. Take, for example, the fact that the show is going to be one minute later than usual. If you don’t see tonight’s new episode airing right on the dot, don’t freak out. The show confirmed the 11:01 p.m. start time in a post on Twitter, but also reminded everyone in a separate tweet that they are still filming these episodes on Saturday morning. This is just a consequence of doing the show remotely, which has been the case ever since the start of the global health crisis.