Painting with John: Season Two; HBO Renews for John Lurie Series

tvseriesfinale.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePainting with John is returning for a second season. HBO has renewed the unscripted series, featuring artist John Lurie, for a second round of episodes. The first season arrived on the cable channel earlier this year. HBO revealed the following about the series and its renewal in a press release.

