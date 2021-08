WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police have arrested a woman suspected in a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist in southeast Wichita. Television station KAKE reports that police arrested 25-year-old Lila Garcia early Thursday morning on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence, failure to stop at an accident resulting in death, DUI and a tag violation. Police say the crash happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday when Garcia’s eastbound car reportedly crossed in front of the westbound motorcycle. Investigators say the car then fled the scene. Police have not yet identified the motorcyclist killed in the collision.