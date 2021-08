THE BUZZ — Republican frontrunner Larry Elder again forfeited his seat at the table, so his fellow Republicans put him on the menu. There are 45 candidates running in California’s recall, a half-dozen upper-tier Republicans among them. But just three of those candidates were on stage last night for a gubernatorial debate: former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley and businessman John Cox. At least one absence was due to unforeseeable circumstances: Hours before he too was set to take the stage, Rep. Doug Ose announced that he’d suffered a heart attack and was dropping out of the race, as Jeremy reports.