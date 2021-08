(Undated) – If you’ve gassed up recently, it likely cost you a little less. For the second straight week, the nation’s average gas price has fallen to $3.16. According to GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis, Patrick DeHaan, gasoline prices have started to slide, largely fueled by a continued global surge in Covid-19 cases and concern that fuel demand may shrink as more companies table return to work plans and the summer driving season comes to a close. DeHaan says the good news won’t end there, as he fully expects the national average could drop back under $3 per gallon in the next three weeks. The current statewide average here in Illinois is hovering around $3.22 a gallon. It’s $3.05 in Indiana.