My Cottontail Teacher: How Making Friends With A Rabbit Changed My Life

In summer 2013, I was 29 and living my best life. My social calendar was full. My phone pinged with a constant throng of activity. I’d pledged to go out every single night in the run-up to the ‘Big 3-0’ and I was not one to break a promise. The hedonistic summer, with its girls’ trip to Ibiza, festivals and endless bottles of prosecco, was to finish with one final hurrah – a big birthday bash with 60 friends. As I reminisce on my sofa, the same place I sat last night and the night before – and, in fact, every night for the last two years (yep, I practised lockdown before it was a thing) – I can’t believe it’s the same person who threw that party and moaned about having too many plans, too many friends.