My Cottontail Teacher: How Making Friends With A Rabbit Changed My Life
In the summer of 2020, I fell in love with a rabbit that refused to love me back. It was July, the height of the second wave of the pandemic, and I found myself living in my childhood home with my parents and my brother for the first time in ten years. For a myriad of unimportant reasons, my wife couldn’t join me in pandemic suburbia, so there I was, spending every moment of every day under the same roof as my immediate family, sleeping alone in my childhood bed like I had never left for college.www.refinery29.com
Comments / 0