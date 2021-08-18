Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Snowfall out to add Yorkshire Oaks to her Classic double

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EJGIf_0bVHgvyL00
Snowfall winning the Irish Oaks (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

Snowfall bids to continue her faultless campaign by providing trainer Aidan O’Brien with a sixth victory in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks

It is 15 years since O’Brien’s Alexandrova added to her wins in the Oaks at Epsom and the Irish Oaks at the Curragh with a dominant display on the Knavesmire, and Snowfall will be a very short price to repeat the feat on Thursday.

Alexandrova was actually beaten in York’s Musidora Stakes in the spring of her three-year-old campaign, whereas Snowfall landed that recognised trial before winning by 16 and eight and a half lengths respectively to complete her Classic double.

The daughter of Japanese ace Deep Impact appeared to have her limitations exposed in Pattern company as a juvenile, but O’Brien is not surprised by the progress she has made since then.

“We always thought the world of her last year, but it never worked out,” the Ballydoyle handler told Racing TV.

“From the minute she started this year, everything has gone well, so far, and the lads are all very happy with her.

“She looks very good at the moment. She’s straightforward, relaxes and quickens and also looks like she gets a mile and a half very well.”

Snowfall has also proven herself tactically versatile – dominating from the front in the Musidora, before scything down her rivals both at Epsom and the Curragh.

O’Brien added: “She won at York, making the running herself, and in the Oaks, Frankie (Dettori) ended up dropping her in. We saw what she did there, and at the Curragh Ryan (Moore) took his time on her, and she quickened very well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0joqk7_0bVHgvyL00
Wonderful Tonight is unbeaten in her last four races (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

“She comes on the bridle at the right time of the race. We haven’t had many by Deep Impact – but they have great minds, they quicken, and they seem to get better.”

The biggest threat to the odds-on favourite is David Menuisier’s stable star Wonderful Tonight.

A dual Group One winner last autumn, the four-year-old has picked up where she left off – landing both the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Lillie Langtry at Goodwood in impressive style.

She has plenty on her plate, conceding a 9lb weight-for-age allowance to Snowfall, with Menuisier viewing this race as a stepping-stone to her ultimate target – the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp in October.

“If she gets beaten by something on good ground, I won’t lose any sleep,” said the Sussex trainer.

“She’ll run a good race, and it’s another step towards the Arc – that’s how we see it. It will be interesting.

“We don’t really look at the opposition. We’re just looking at our own race and ticking the boxes we want to tick on the road to the Arc.”

John and Thady Gosden’s Loving Dream and the Roger Varian-trained Eshaada renew rivalry in the Qipco British Champions Series contest, having finished first and second in the Ribblesdale Stakes at the Royal meeting.

“She has won a Group Two, and it’s only fair for the filly to run in Group Ones,” John Gosden said of Loving Dream.

“We’re perfectly aware of the quality of the field. But she has done nothing wrong in her career.

“She’s a very genuine filly, and it’s nice to run in a Group One rather than carrying a penalty elsewhere.

“We’ll be hoping for a bold effort from her.”

Eshaada is big and rangy, and she’s got middle-distances written all over her

With just three career starts under her belt, Varian is confident there is more improvement to come from Eshaada.

He said: “Eshaada is still very lightly raced and looks a high-calibre filly.

“I thought we were a touch unlucky when she was beaten at Royal Ascot. Take nothing away from the winner, who won nicely, but we were done no favours by a wide draw – and we covered a lot of ground that day.

“We’d thought the Ribblesdale was the race for her, and it nearly was.

“Eshaada is big and rangy, and she’s got middle-distances written all over her.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
87K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidan O'brien
Person
Lillie Langtry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racing Tv#Race#Uk#Japanese#Pattern#Racing Tv#Royal Ascot#Goodwood#Parislongchamp#Group Ones#Loving Dream#Ribblesdale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Snowfall in August delights York racegoers

Superstar filly Snowfall continued her relentless march towards Paris in October with another demolition job in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks. While trainer Aidan O’Brien insists the daughter of Japanese ace Deep Impact has always been held in high regard by those closest to her at Ballydoyle, her juvenile form suggested she was nowhere near the top of the yard’s Classic brigade.
Charles Town, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

Charles Town Classic, Oaks receive 108 nominations

CHARLES TOWN – A pair of Grade 1 winners from the barn of recent Hall of Fame inductee Todd Pletcher — 2020 Jockey Club Gold Cup (G1) winner Happy Saver and 2019 Allen Jerkens (G1) victor Mind Control — as well as defending Charles Town Classic winner Sleepy Eyes Todd, lead a list 108 nominations for both the Charles Town Classic and Charles Town Oaks, which closed this past Saturday.
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Snowfall on the radar for York

Snowfall is one of 10 fillies left in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks at York on Thursday. Brilliant in the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom when winning by 16 lengths, she followed up when winning her second Classic in the Irish Oaks by eight and a half lengths. The daughter of the...
Sportsdmtc.com

Grade I Oaks, Grade II Del Mar 'Cap Top Sparkling 'Undercard' on Classic Day

Four Graded stakes, each eligible to be a card topper on a given day, instead will provide a first-rate “undercard” for Saturday’s TVG Pacific Classic Day at Del Mar. Topping the quartet are a pair of $300,000 offerings – the Grade I Del Mar Oaks for 3-year-old fillies and the Grade II Del Mar Handicap presented by The Japan Racing Association. The former is run at nine furlongs on grass, while the latter goes at a mile and three eighths on the green for 3-year-olds and up.
Sportsracingtv.com

Middle Park next for Perfect Power after Prix Morny glory

Royal Ascot winner Perfect Power returned to winning ways as he displayed an electric turn of foot in the Darley Prix Morny at Deauville. Richard Fahey’s juvenile had won the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot when beating Go Bears Go, who has gone on to frank the form. Last time...
Animalsracingtv.com

Saeed bin Suroor eyes up Benbatl comeback for next weekend

The multiple Group One winner has not been seen since finishing third to Kameko in the Joel Stakes last September. Benbatl holds an entry in Goodwood’s Celebration Mile at the end of the month but Bin Suroor - who has won that event eight times in the past - is thinking the Windsor race could be a better spot for the Dubawi entire for a first outing of the season.
Del Mar, CAnumberfire.com

Del Mar Horse Racing Picks for Sunday 8/22/21

Starting at 5:00 p.m. EST, we have 10 races at Del Mar. Using numberFire’s projections as a guide, here are some of the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing. As always, check for scratches and changes and monitor the weather and track conditions. (I will reference Equibase's Speed Figure...
Sportsplanetsport.com

Darley Prix Morny: Perfect Power storms to victory at Deauville

Royal Ascot winner Perfect Power returned to winning ways as he displayed an electric turn of foot in the Darley Prix Morny at Deauville. Richard Fahey's juvenile had won the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot when beating Go Bears Go, who has gone on to frank the form. Last time...
Sportsracingtv.com

Alan King eyeing Perfect Power rematch with Asymmetric

Asymmetric is likely to have another crack at the Prix Morny winner Perfect Power in the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket on September 25. Alan King’s juvenile headed to France with high hopes following his victory at Goodwood in the Richmond Stakes and ran yet another creditable race in finishing third.
Worldgeegeez.co.uk

Albasheer seeking Salisbury success on seasonal bow

Last year’s Champagne Stakes runner-up Albasheer makes his first appearance of the campaign in the British Stallion Studs EBF Conditions Stakes at Salisbury on Tuesday. Trained by Owen Burrows, the Shamardal colt won by over six lengths on his debut at Doncaster and returned to Town Moor for the Group Two.
Sportsracingtv.com

Baaeed team set their sights on Prix du Moulin

Baaeed is to get the chance to test his mettle at the highest level in the Prix du Moulin at ParisLongchamp on September 5. William Haggas’ three-year-old was unraced at two but has quickly made up for lost time. He won on debut at Leicester in early June, followed up...
Sportsgeegeez.co.uk

Perotto aiming to spark Goodwood Celebration for Tregoning

Marcus Tregoning believes Perotto has earned the right to have a crack at the tote Celebration Mile at Goodwood on Saturday. A Royal Ascot winner in June, Perotto was beaten just a length by Megallan last time out when third in the Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury. Tregoning’s string are operating...
Worldgeegeez.co.uk

Monday Musings: Sonny Side Up Again for Irish Raiders

Throughout the Cheltenham (especially) and Aintree spring jumping Festivals, much of the conversation within the media but more importantly among trainers and owners was the manner in which Irish trainers’ horses seemed not just to outrun their handicap marks but almost to transcend them, writes Tony Stafford. For ages Willie...
Sportsplanetsport.com

Daily Nap August 24: Oisin Murphy key to Jumby's chances at Salisbury

I'm going to take the Eve Johnson Houghton runner of Jumby - there's a very good jockey booking here as well in Oisin Murphy. This runner got a really good third at Newmarket last time, especially after very bad performances at both Newmarket and Royal Ascot before that, although the Class and ground didn't suit Jumby that day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy