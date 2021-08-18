Corn Was the Photographic MVP of ‘Field of Dreams’ Game

Emily Weaver of Chevrolet joins Dane Neal “On the Road” Live on site at Field of Dreams. Hear as she shares the creative process and partnership with Guy Fieri to make something new, unique and pretty great for fans at the first Field of Dreams game…The “Apple Pie Hot Dog”… Bringing savory and sweet together, along with a signature apple bacon crumble mustard as a concession stand style homage to the way baseball brings America together…this will make alot of people happy during the game in Dyersville Iowa this week. Months in the making, hear as Emily fills us in on the history of Chevrolet with baseball and the cool way they have brought back the beloved jingle to pair with the food, fun and of course cars for this special game.