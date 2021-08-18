Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Arsenal close to completing permanent deal for Martin Odegaard

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33IB8r_0bVHfmEp00
Martin Odegaard looks set to head back to Arsenal (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Real Madrid playmaker Martin Odegaard, the PA news agency understands.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates Stadium, scoring two goals in 20 appearances for the north London club.

Odegaard returned to Madrid and was hoping to get a chance under Carlo Ancelotti this season, but talks have progressed on a deal to bring the Norway international back to Arsenal on a permanent basis.

While it is understood that the switch is not yet complete, the clubs have reportedly agreed a deal in the region of £30million for the attacking midfielder.

Odegaard joined Madrid as a 16-year-old in January 2015 from Stromsgodset in his homeland and later spent two seasons on loan at Heerenveen, before temporary stints with Vitesse Arnhem, Real Sociedad and Arsenal.

The Norwegian’s arrival would bolster Mikel Arteta’s options, having so far brought in Ben White, Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga this summer.

Arsenal have been keen to add a number 10 in recent months, with Leicester’s James Maddison and Houssem Aouar of Lyon linked.

The Gunners kicked off the season with a chastening 2-0 loss at Premier League new boys Brentford and are preparing to host Chelsea on Sunday.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
87K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Maddison
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Nuno Tavares
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Real Madrid#Stromsgodset#Heerenveen#Norwegian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Norway
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Martin Odegaard could leave Real Madrid for Arsenal soon on an inexpensive transfer

Real Madrid attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard was supposed to be the next great playmaker at the Santiago Bernabeu. Madridistas watched him develop on loan over the years, growing from a promising youngster in the Eredivisie to a bonafide star at Real Sociedad a couple of seasons ago in LaLiga. But after getting his call to the first team and not playing, Odegaard joined Arsenal on loan in the winter 2021 transfer window and seems set to leave Madrid for good.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Chelsea 'discuss late loan move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez but need to sell fringe players such as Danny Drinkwater and Ross Barkley first' to secure move for Spaniard

Chelsea are contemplating a late loan move in the transfer window for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez but need to offload players first, according to reports. The Blues made a statement regarding their Premier League title intentions by spending £98million on Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku, who scored on his second Chelsea debut against Arsenal on Sunday.
Premier League90min.com

Saul Niguez offered to Premier League sides on loan

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has been offered to a handful of Premier League sides on loan as his representatives continue to look for a route out of the Wanda Metropolitano. Saul has been told he is free to leave the club this summer and had initially been expected to...
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Transfer news: Saul to Chelsea, Man United; Trippier to Arsenal

A few very intriguing reports have popped up in the latest transfer news with Saul Niguez interesting both Chelsea and Manchester United, while Kieran Trippier to Arsenal could still happen. It seems like two Atletico Madrid starters are in demand but several reports also suggest that the Spanish giants are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy