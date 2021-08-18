Cancel
Lee County, IA

LCHD to begin offering limited boosters Aug. 25

By Chuck Vandenberg
Pen City Current
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT MADISON – Lee County Health Department will begin offering booster doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fort Madison office at #3 John Bennett Drive, to a specific population with moderately or severely compromised immune systems. Lee...

Harnett County, NCMy Daily Record.com

Health Department offering 3rd COVID-19 Vaccine

The Harnett County Health Department announced in accordance with guidelines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending that people who are immunocompromised get a third shot of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine. The Health Department is currently making appointments for third COVID-19 vaccine for persons who are immunocompromised.
Greenville, NCWNCT

Pitt County Health Department to provide third dose of Moderna to immunocompromised individuals by appointment starting Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Pitt County Health Department will begin offering an additional (third) dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to individuals who are immunocompromised, beginning on Wednesday, by appointment only. Appointments can be made online at www.pittcountync.gov. This is the quickest and easiest way to obtain an appointment. Individuals,...
Whatcom County, WAkpug1170.com

Health officials urging vaccinations in wake of 5th COVID wave

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Local health providers and officials continue to urge everyone who can to get vaccinated during what they say is definitely a fifth wave of COVID-19 illnesses. Whatcom County Health Department director Erika Lautenbach and PeaceHealth’s Regional Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sudakar Karlapudi gave an update on...
HealthPen City Current

FDA gives full approval to Pfizer vaccine

DES MOINES – Today, the FDA authorized full approval for one COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, will now be marketed as Comirnaty (koe-mir’-na-tee), for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older. “The FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19...
HealthKWQC

The difference between 3rd doses and boosters

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the CDC, 3rd shots are offered to people who are immunocompromised. Experts say 3rd shots will go to people who have been vaccinated but may not have built the same level of immunity compared to other people. Officials say people who have compromised immune...
Saint Clair County, MIwphm.net

Health department reaffirms quarantine authority

Health officials in St. Clair County are issuing new Public Health Order regarding COVID-19. The orders require individuals that are notified by the health department that they are a close contact of an individual who tested positive for the virus to quarantine for ten days. Officials say the public health order is based upon the most recent facts about the COVID-19 virus including the delta variant and reaffirm state law. A person or organization who violates a public health order can face misdemeanor charges and civil or criminal penalties. The public health order does not apply to individuals who are fully vaccinated.
Cole County, MOkjluradio.com

Cole County Health Department shares COVID-19 supplement recommendations

The Cole County Health Department is sharing information about supplements and over-the-counter medications that may help in the fight against COVID-19. The recommendations come from Dr. Jamie Kauffman, who shared the information with the Macon County Health Department. Kauffman recommends taking Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, magnesium and a probiotic to...
Beaumont, TXKFDM-TV

Key details about third dose of COVID-19 vaccine administered by Beaumont Health Dept.

BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Health Department - The Beaumont Public Health Department will be administering the 3rd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people with a moderately to severely weakened immune system, who have already received two (2) doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine. The 3rd dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be given Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The 3rd dose of the Moderna vaccine will be given Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. For people who received either Pfizer or Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine series, a third dose of the same vaccine should be used. You will need to bring your COVID-19 vaccination record to receive a 3rd dose.
Marquette County, MIMining Journal

Health surveys mailed locally

MARQUETTE — Health Surveys have been mailed to random selected households across the Upper Peninsula as part of a community health needs assessment, the Marquette County Health Department announced. This assessment is a collaborative effort involving 32 local and regional health care partners, including local health departments, hospitals, clinics, behavioral...
Sturgeon Bay, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

DCMC to begin COVID booster shots next week

You can begin scheduling your COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at Door County Medical Center. The hospital announced it would be providing the Moderna boosters for eligible immunocompromised people on Tuesday, August 24th in Fish Creek and Wednesday, August 25th in Sturgeon Bay. Those eligible for the booster include those undergoing cancer treatments, receiving new stem cells, organs, or high dose corticosteroids, or suffering from cancer, HIV, or moderate-to-severe primary immunodeficiency.
HealthWMDT.com

Local health departments to begin offering vaccine boosters next week

DELMARVA – Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester County Health Departments will begin providing Moderna and Pfizer boosters to those with moderately to severely compromised immune systems starting next week. The third dose should be administered at least four weeks after completing a primary mRNA COVID-19 vaccine series. Patients should talk to...
Valley, ALValley Times-News

Valley Pharmacy offers boosters to immunocompromised

As of Monday, the immunocompromised can sign up to be approved for booster shots of the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 at Valley Pharmacy located at 4103 20th Ave in Valley. “The CDC says that they recommend that moderately or severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose,” said Angie Moore, who co-owns Valley Pharmacy with her husband, Craig Moore. “People who are in this category include people who are getting active cancer treatments or people who have undergone an organ transplant, people who have received a stem cell transplant within the last two years, people with primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome), people who have advanced or untreated HIV infections, or people who are getting active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress their immune response.”
Healtheasttexasradio.com

Booster Shots Likely To Begin In September

Wednesday, Medical experts announced in a joint statement that they would offer the booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by this fall, subject to authorization from the FDA and CDC. They expect the booster shots for all Americans to begin the week of September 20 and to start eight months after an individual’s second dose. Individuals who were fully vaccinated earliest in the vaccination rollout, including many health care providers, nursing home residents, and other seniors, will likely be eligible for a booster.

