LCHD to begin offering limited boosters Aug. 25

As of Monday, the immunocompromised can sign up to be approved for booster shots of the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 at Valley Pharmacy located at 4103 20th Ave in Valley. “The CDC says that they recommend that moderately or severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose,” said Angie Moore, who co-owns Valley Pharmacy with her husband, Craig Moore. “People who are in this category include people who are getting active cancer treatments or people who have undergone an organ transplant, people who have received a stem cell transplant within the last two years, people with primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome), people who have advanced or untreated HIV infections, or people who are getting active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress their immune response.”
Comments / 0