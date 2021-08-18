LCHD to begin offering limited boosters Aug. 25

BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Health Department - The Beaumont Public Health Department will be administering the 3rd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people with a moderately to severely weakened immune system, who have already received two (2) doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine. The 3rd dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be given Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The 3rd dose of the Moderna vaccine will be given Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. For people who received either Pfizer or Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine series, a third dose of the same vaccine should be used. You will need to bring your COVID-19 vaccination record to receive a 3rd dose.