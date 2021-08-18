Fiserv’s Carat Adds PayPal And Venmo As Payout Options

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giant Eagle has made the announcement they are now allowing shoppers the option to use PayPal and Venmo at checkout. They said they are the first grocery and convenience store chain to accept digital payments in stores. “We are thrilled to be the first supermarket and convenience chain in the country to accept PayPal and Venmo in our stores,” said Graham Watkins, Giant Eagle Executive Vice President of Retail Innovation and Business Development. “This implementation is particularly exciting as it enables Giant Eagle and GetGo customers to use the digital payment methods that they already enjoy in the places where they transact most frequently.” Data shows that consumers are using digital wallets, like Apple Pay, more frequently. Since the start of the pandemic, QR codes have become more frequent at checkouts for payment methods such as Venmo and PayPal for shoppers to settle up.