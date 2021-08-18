LDAF wildland firefighters in Oregon

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry firefighters are in Oregon to assist with ongoing wildfires. A 10-person hand crew, comprised of six personnel from the LDAF and four from the U.S. Forest Service, is supporting engine operations during a 21-day assignment in Medford, Oregon. Using rakes and shovels, hand crews create fire breaks by clearing away flammable debris like dry leaves and digging down to bare soil. Hand crews are used in areas where heavy equipment is unable to access.