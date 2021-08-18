Cancel
U.S. Politics

Booster shots, nursing home vaccine mandate announced as US fights delta surge

By Tiffany Hudson
siouxlandproud.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — U.S. health officials Wednesday recommended all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines’ effectiveness is falling. The Biden administration will also require that nursing home staff be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition...

PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

Vaccine Mandates Will Come Here Now, Say Experts

The Food and Drug Administration just granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID vaccine for people 16 and up, meaning it no longer has emergency use status in the United States. What does this mean for you? Well, beyond making it even clearer than the FDA thinks the vaccine is safe—and thus experts expect more people will get theirs—it also means certain organizations who have been waiting for full approval will now mandate you to get a vaccine. "For businesses and universities that have been thinking about putting vaccine requirements in place in order to create safer spaces for people to work and learn, I think that this move from the FDA….will actually help them to move forward with those kinds of plans," Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told CNN's Brianna Keilar yesterday. Read on to see which kinds of places may be instituting mandates—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthAlbany Herald

FDA approval of vaccine may lead to more mandated jabs

ATLANTA -- The full federal approval of Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose vaccine marks a new chapter in the battle against COVID-19. In Georgia, where vaccination rates are low and resistance is high, experts are hoping it will sway on-the-fence residents into taking their medicine and, if not, spur employers into requiring them to.
Medical & BiotechTribTown.com

The Latest: Biden celebrates full approval of Pfizer vaccine

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is celebrating the full FDA approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and is urging the unvaccinated to go get their inoculations. Biden on Monday addressed those who were waiting on the full approval and declared “it is now happened, the moment you’ve been waiting for is here.”
Medical & BiotechWGNtv.com

Pres. Biden, doctors applaud full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is once again urging Americans to get vaccinated after the U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday, potentially boosting public confidence in the shots and instantly opening the way for more universities, companies and local governments to make vaccinations mandatory. On Monday, federal...
U.S. Politicscbslocal.com

Biden Administration Issues Vaccine Mandate For Nursing Home Staffs; Health Officials Recommend COVID Booster Shots

Nearly 20 months into the pandemic, about 620,000 Americans have died. Now, the Biden administration will require nursing home staff be vaccinated as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding, and U.S. health officials are recommending COVID-19 booster shots for adults 19 or older; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Public HealthMSNBC

Biden to recommend Covid vaccine booster shots as Delta variant rages

The U.S. is seeing its highest Covid infection surge in six months due to the Delta variant. The Biden administration is expected to recommend booster shots for most Americans to help protect against the surge. MSNBC Science Contributor Laurie Garrett tells Lawrence O’Donnell, “The United States is a breeding ground for new forms of virus because we have a substantial percentage of our population that is not vaccinated.” Aug. 17, 2021.

