In a “best driver” fan poll conducted by the official Formula 1 website, world championship leader Lewis Hamilton finished nowhere near the top. After winning a record-tying seven Formula 1 world championships, including the last four, and a record 99 races, one would think that fans would consider Lewis Hamilton to be a top driver, especially considering the fact that he once again leads the driver standings with 11 of the 2021 season’s 23 races in the books.