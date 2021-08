Launching in China soon, Xiaomi has just announced its new Mi Mix 4 smartphone with a couple of firsts, including an under-display camera and the latest Qualcomm chip. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 marks the first time Xiaomi has used an under-display camera sensor, which the company refers to as CUP, “camera-under-panel.” The tech offers consistent 400ppi over the camera, as with the rest of the display, leaving the camera “virtually invisible to the eye.” Xiaomi further says a combination of hardware and software should result in shots that retain “true colors and details.” Xiaomi says nearly $80 million was spent on R&D for this tech. The camera sensor itself carries 20MP resolution.