What If…? Writer and Director Reflect on Working With Chadwick Boseman. Throughout his battle with cancer, Chadwick Boseman didn’t let the disease affect any of his onscreen performances, especially his turns as T’Challa/Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His voiceover work in Marvel’s What If…? animated series was no exception. Later this week, Disney+ will debut the first of four episodes to feature an alternate version of Boseman’s game-changing superhero. The show notably marks his final MCU appearance following his death last summer. But according to head writer A.C. Bradley, Boseman poured everything he had into those recording sessions.