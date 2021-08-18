Cancel
Caitríona Balfe & Tony McGill Welcome Son

 6 days ago
Getty

“Outlander” star Caitríona Balfe is a new mom!

The 41-year-old shared a sweet photo of her baby’s hand on Instagram, joking she has been on a social media break “cooking up this little human”

Balfe, who is married to Tony McGill, told followers, “We are so grateful for this little soul ….that he chose us as his parents. I’m in awe of him already and can’t help stare and wonder at all the possibilities of who he will become, where he will go and what he’ll do on the big adventure of his life.”

The actress also used her platform and the announcement to make a plea for charities that work with children and families.

Caitríona wrote, “Right now he seems so small and fragile and I constantly think how grateful I am that I live in a place, in a time where he is born into peace and safety and yet at the same time I see so many in the world right now that aren’t afforded that same privilege and opportunity … who are born into famine or war and how unjust it is that the same safety isn’t there for all children. Here in the west we have so much, we are so lucky and so if you’d like to join me in supporting any of the wonderful charities that need help trying to give those that are forgotten dignity and hope, we can give the gift of peace and safety and opportunity to a few more children.”

Balfe included handles for the organizations World Child Cancer, Choose Love, UNICEF, and the UN Refugee Agency.

