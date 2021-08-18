Cancel
Brookhaven, GA

Latin American Association to host job fair

By Sammie Purcell
Reporter Newspapers
Reporter Newspapers
 6 days ago
The Latin American Association will host a job fair on Aug. 19.

The Brookhaven-based nonprofit will hold its job fair in-person at its headquarters and virtually, according to a press release. The in-person portion of the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 19 at 2750 Buford Highway.

An LAA spokesperson said those interested who do not feel comfortable attending the event in person can upload their resumes online . Employers will have access to that information and can contact those candidates if they are interested.

The job fair is geared toward those seeking basic, technical and professional jobs in numerous industries, from education to food services. Companies expected to attend the job fair include Diaz Foods, Easterseals North Georgia Children Services, Georgia Spine and Orthopedics, Georgia Tech, Northside Hospital, Sto, Apartments.com, Elegant Staffing, Seco Optimizing Logistics, Ansco & Associates, and Gwinnett Elections. Those interested can view a full list of companies on the LAA’s website.

The event is free to attend.

Reporter Newspapers covers Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.

 http://www.reporternewspapers.net
